Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,232. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. Avantor has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

