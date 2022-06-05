Zacks: Analysts Expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.64 Million

Brokerages predict that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year sales of $388.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $539.93 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GTLB traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in GitLab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

