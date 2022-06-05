Zacks: Analysts Expect HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HyreCar’s earnings. HyreCar posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HyreCar.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,378 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 542.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 158,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in HyreCar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,374. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.82. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

