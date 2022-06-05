Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,923 shares of company stock worth $551,388. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. 609,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

