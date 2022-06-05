Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Quipt Home Medical reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 48,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.76 million and a PE ratio of 19.28.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

