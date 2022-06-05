Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $1.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.33. 2,837,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,945. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

