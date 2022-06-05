Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 941,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,194. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,516. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $9,873,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

