Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.72. Starbucks posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

