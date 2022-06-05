Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) to report sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,725.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $35.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 1,681.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ATNM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 188,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,663. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.