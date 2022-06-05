Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.60. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,186,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.