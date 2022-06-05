Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

