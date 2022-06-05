Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings. Markforged reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKFG opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

