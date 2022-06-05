Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,426 shares of company stock worth $1,684,005. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,639. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.