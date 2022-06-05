Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Senseonics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Senseonics.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million.

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

