Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

