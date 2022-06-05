Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Caladrius Biosciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

CLBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,765. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

