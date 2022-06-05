Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to post $9.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.20 billion and the lowest is $8.98 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $38.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.02 billion to $38.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $43.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Magna International stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. 871,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.