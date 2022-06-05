Zacks: Brokerages Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,136. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.