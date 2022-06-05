Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Rover Group posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.04. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

