Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of MCB opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $826.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $459,361. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 549.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

