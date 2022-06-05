Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

CATC opened at $84.14 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

