Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Veritex stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

