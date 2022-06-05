Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.

CEMEX stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after buying an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.