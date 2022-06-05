Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.07.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,672 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 585.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,403,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter worth $21,688,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $18,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

