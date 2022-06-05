Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NUWE opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

