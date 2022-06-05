Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “
Shares of NUWE opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.
Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
