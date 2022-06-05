Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PROS (NYSE:PRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

PRO stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.