Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

