Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of VTYX opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

