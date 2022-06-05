Zebi Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2,046.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 98.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $273,771.79 and approximately $2,046.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 439.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.57 or 0.06714165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00444755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,200,514,066 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,957,261 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

