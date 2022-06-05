Zenfuse Market Capitalization Tops $695,966.24 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $695,966.24 and approximately $14,421.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

