Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 52.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 52.3% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.25 or 0.00235547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $68,055.90 and approximately $336.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,819.85 or 0.99984271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001997 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars.

