ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $8,076.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.