Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

