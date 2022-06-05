Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Zovio stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Zovio by 15.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

