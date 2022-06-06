-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,271. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 27.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 47.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 442.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. 37,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

