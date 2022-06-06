$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.49. AdaptHealth posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 390.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 186,877 shares of company stock worth $3,164,024. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 602,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.44. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

