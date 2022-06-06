$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 20,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

