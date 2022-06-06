-$0.72 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immunic.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Immunic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 9,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,184. Immunic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 10,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,380. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $5,531,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,450,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 255,615 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

