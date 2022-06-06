-$0.76 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.92). Roku reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.53. 5,237,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,972. Roku has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

