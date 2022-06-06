$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.06. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.