$1.00 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $145,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.67. 3,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,392. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

