$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

