$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.42.

PLD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $127.50. 64,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

