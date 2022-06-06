$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Republic Services stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

