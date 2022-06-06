$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $153.74. 755,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.34. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

