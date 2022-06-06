12,026 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,076,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,394,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $418.06. 56,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,292. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

