$154.37 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $58.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $559.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $776.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $685.50 million, with estimates ranging from $642.49 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 1,728,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,293. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.