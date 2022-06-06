$166.35 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will report sales of $166.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.30 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $141.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $675.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $679.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $606.28 million, with estimates ranging from $603.85 million to $608.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

