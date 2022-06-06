$170.24 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $170.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $164.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $690.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $704.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $770.32 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 697,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. 574,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,839. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.11%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.