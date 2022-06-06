180,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. 259,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

